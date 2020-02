MUSCAT: The Department of English Language and Literature at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) concluded its 4th International Conference on Language, Linguistics, Literature and Translation.

Themed ‘Exploring Cultural Intersections’, the conference brought together scholars, researchers and practitioners in the four areas from different countries.

As many as 90 papers were presented to an audience of more than 200 people from 25 countries.

The conference featured the three renowned keynote speakers: Professor David Damrosch, Harvard University, Literature; Professor Reem Basyouni, American University in Cairo, Linguistics; and Professor Alister Cumming, Emeritus Professor, University of Toronto, Language.

— ONA