Head stories 

Condolences till Tuesday

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Diwan of Royal Court would like to note that the deadline for ceremonies to receive condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour will be today (Tuesday), the 18th of Jumada Al Ula 1441 AH, January 14 at 12.00 pm.
His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour continued receiving mourners.
His Majesty received mourners from the Sultanate’s various governorates and wilayats, as well as different sisterly and friendly countries to convey the condolences.
The condolences’ conveying ceremony was attended along with His Majesty by members of the Royal family.

You May Also Like

More private rooms at govt hospitals

Fahad Al Ghadani Comments Off on More private rooms at govt hospitals

A touch of warmth fades away in digital age

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on A touch of warmth fades away in digital age

Project cost at Khazzan field cut by 40 per cent

Oman Observer Comments Off on Project cost at Khazzan field cut by 40 per cent