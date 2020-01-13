Condolences till Tuesday

MUSCAT: The Diwan of Royal Court would like to note that the deadline for ceremonies to receive condolences on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour will be today (Tuesday), the 18th of Jumada Al Ula 1441 AH, January 14 at 12.00 pm.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour continued receiving mourners.

His Majesty received mourners from the Sultanate’s various governorates and wilayats, as well as different sisterly and friendly countries to convey the condolences.

The condolences’ conveying ceremony was attended along with His Majesty by members of the Royal family.

