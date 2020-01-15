Condolences from Maldives

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih of the Maldives Republic, on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour. On behalf of the people of Maldives and government, President Ibrahim extended his condolences to the Royal Family and the Omani people on this immense loss. He pointed out that the late Sultan was a true statesman and a man of vision who played a crucial role in developing the Sultanate and expediting its prosperity. President Ibrahim valued the tremendous efforts exerted by late Sultan in resolving the most complicated international issues with an intent keenness to realise peace and stability in the regional and international arenas. He commended the prudence of late Sultan, his love to his nation and his faith in peace. — ONA

