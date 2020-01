His Majesty the Sultan has received a cable of condolences from Emperor Naruhito of Japan on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. In his cable, Emperor Naruhito expressed his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan and the Omani people. He also underscored his meeting with His Majesty Sultan Qaboos during his visit to the Sultanate in 1994, and the warm welcome extended to him during the visit.

