Condolences from Chinese President

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour has received a cable of condolences from President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour.

In his cable, President Xi expressed on behalf of him, the government and the friendly people of China, sincere condolences and sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan, the Royal family and the Omani people on the demise of the late Sultan. He said that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour was a wise leader to the Sultanate who remarkably contributed in the nation-building.

He said that the late Sultan was an old friend of Chinese people as he contributed in pushing relations of the strategic partnership between the People’s Republic of China and the Sultanate.

