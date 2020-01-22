Condolences from Bahrain, Kuwait

MUSCAT: His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik has received a cable of condolences from King Hamad bin Issa al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the death of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said bin Taimour. In his cable, Bahrain King expressed his deep sadness and sorrow on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. He also expressed his fraternal, heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to His Majesty the Sultan on this immense loss of a generous leader whose honourable stances were known by the Arab and Islamic nations. His Majesty also received a cable of condolences from Shaikh Sabah Khalid Al Hamad al Sabah, Prime Minister of Kuwait.

