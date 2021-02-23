Concern over squirrels in Omani farms

In the past few weeks, a new environmental problem has cropped up in Oman. Palm squirrels have been spotted in some farms, causing damages to environment and agriculture.

Farmers in different wilayats, especially in the South and North Al Batinah governorates, noticed squirrels in their farms that caused damage to fruits and crops.

They also observed that the tendency of these squirrels was to attack bird nests to eat their eggs. Many theories are there behind the sudden spread of squirrels in the Sultanate.

Some believe that they came from neighbouring countries, while others believe they escaped from the cages of animal fanciers. Others say that they settled for ten years ago in the custody of a pet dealer, then escaped and started spreading.

Some people find their source is the ships docking in the Sultanate’s ports. They find farms and abandoned homes suitable environment for reproduction.

Environmentalists are studying other damages caused by these squirrels, as it has been proven that they eat fruits, nuts, smaller rodents, insects, worms, eggs and young birds. They also eat larvae and seeds, causing damage to crops and also eat mice and small reptiles.

Palm squirrels are characterised by their agility, small size and movement speed. Their activity increases mainly during daylight hours. They live in trees and deserted places. They also collect and store food.

The monthly newsletter ‘Lynx’, by the National Field Research Center for Environmental Conservation, said in its latest edition issued on Monday that there are concerns that these squirrels will become an environmental pest urging all competent authorities to deal with this problem while is still beginning in the Sultanate before it worsens and becomes very difficult to deal with.

A recent scientific study published by Sultan Qaboos University talked about this issue saying that squirrels found in Oman are from Funambulus species, 7 of which are North Indian palm squirrel with five lines known as ‘Funambulus pennantii’ while the other four types are still unconfirmed.

The study says, “It is known that the five-striped and the three-striped palm squirrels are found in the United Arab Emirates. Therefore, these species appeared in the Sultanate.”

Palm squirrels are slightly smaller than the regular ones with a length of 6 to 7.8 inches. Its body is slightly longer than its thick tail and its weight rarely exceeds 120 grams. Palm squirrels are surprisingly fast as they can travel about 16 km per hour. It also has a strong memory. It lives from 2 to 4 years, feeds on fruits of palm trees.