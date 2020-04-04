Sports 

Concacaf postpones Nations League finals due to Covid-19

New York: The CONCACAF Nations League Finals, which were scheduled for June 4–7, have been suspended because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football said on Friday.

The finals, due to be contested by Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and the United States and held in the Houston and Dallas areas of Texas, will be rescheduled for a later date in venues to be determined.

The announcement came after global governing body FIFA recommended that all football in June be suspended.

CONCACAF said the Road to Gold Cup qualification matches, scheduled in the June international window, and the Flow Caribbean Club Championship scheduled for May have been suspended. — Reuters

