Complete vaccines roll out will take more time: WHO

It will require more time and effort to roll out COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, and we cannot rest in the meantime, warned a top WHO official on Tuesday.

Dr Ahmed al Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said, “We must continue to prevent and control COVID-19, by adhering to all the prevention measures needed — masks, hygiene, social distancing and avoidance of mass gatherings especially during the holidays — and we also need to maintain essential health services.

It has been an exceptionally challenging time for us all. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a dreadful toll. More than 117,000 people have lost lives in this region alone, including healthcare workers, he said.

The pandemic has devastated health systems, economies and communities. The severe disruption to essential health services such as immunisation will be felt for years to come.

There is now some light at the end of the tunnel. Thanks to concerted efforts by scientists, funders and policy-makers across the world, vaccines are being developed with unprecedented speed.

And we need to go further. The pandemic has exposed serious flaws in our health systems and services. We need to invest in strengthening them so we are better prepared next time.

“Partnership for health and our vision of health for all by all are more important than ever. The pandemic has been time for solidarity and action, and despite the challenges, we have worked tirelessly with our countries and partners throughout the year to progress our four strategic priorities.”

The pandemic compromised access to health care, but also spurred innovation which helped to maintain or restore essential health . “We also worked with countries on the ground to improve service delivery for communicable and noncommunicable diseases through new approaches such as home visits, community participation and integrated, multi-antigen immunisation campaigns. Our efforts to strengthen immunisation systems in countries will be critical when it comes to introducing COVID-19 vaccines,” he said.

Inevitably, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our ongoing health promotion work, but it also demonstrated the value of that work. Tackling the COVID-19 pandemic demands strong community engagement and a whole-of-government approach to health policy-making — exactly the sort of things WHO has been advocating for years to promote health.

The pandemic has also provided a welcome boost to tobacco control, with widespread bans on pipe smoking in public places, and a significant reduction in air pollution.

“The final report of the regional commission on social determinants of health due to be published in March 2021, is set to become a landmark reference in efforts to tackle the fundamental inequalities that underlie so much ill health in the region,” Dr Al Mandhari said.

