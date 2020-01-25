Companies told to register with e-visa system

Muscat: Royal Oman Police (ROP) has urged companies and institutions not registered with the e-visa system to do so by visiting the nearest Directorate-General of Passports and Residence.

Under the e-visa system, the PROs or authorised officials at various establishments will not be required to visit the offices to submit the applications for a work visa.

“Instead, they can get the formalities completed provided their establishments are registered in the e-visa system,” the ROP said.

The new electronic visa system was developed by ROP to minimise the time and efforts of both the general public and officials under the national e-governance policy.

While organisations registered in the e-visa system can apply for work visas online, the establishments, not previously registered with the old system, must visit the nearest branch of the Directorate-General of Passports and Residence to register in the commercial registry under the old system.

According to ROP, the electronic application form is available on the website, which should be endorsed and stamped by the sponsor, and to be typed in Arabic for Arab nationals and in English for non-Arab nationals.

The documents to be enclosed at the time of application include two photographs (4×6 cm), copy of the passport, original labour permit issued by the Ministry of Manpower and a copy with each application form.

“In case the application is presented by someone other than the sponsor, the representative must be Omani and holding a written authorisation issued from the Directorate General of Passport and Residence as per the sponsor’s request. Medical fitness certificate for citizens of India, Pakistan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Syria, Sudan and Ethiopia must be endorsed by the Ministry of Health.”