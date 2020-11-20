Communities in icy regions adapt to dangers of global warming

JACK GRAHAM –

For Inuit communities in Canada’s Arctic region, having ice underfoot is a way of life. They have travelled, hunted and harvested on frozen surfaces for centuries — and during the winter months vital supplies arrive by ice roads.

But changing weather patterns and a warming ocean are making the ice thinner and weaker, said Trevor Bell, a geographer at Memorial University of Newfoundland. “Inuit knowledge has kept indigenous people safe on the ice for generations,” he said. However, this is now being challenged by “unprecedented ice conditions”, he added.

A 2019 government report said Canada’s climate is warming, on average, by about double the global rate — driven by emissions of carbon dioxide from human activity — with Northern Canada warming even faster. As the climate changes, safety risks are increasing in regions around the world where people interact with frozen lakes, rivers and seas.

According to a new study published this week in the journal PLOS ONE, warmer winters in ice-covered regions are increasing the likelihood of deaths from drowning during the winter months. It found that 44 per cent of winter drowning cases without vehicles involved children under the age of nine.

Analysing data from more than 4,000 fatalities in 10 countries since 1990, the paper said higher temperatures were leading to more unstable and dangerous ice conditions, especially during early and late winter.

The risk of drowning was highest in places where indigenous livelihoods require extended periods on the ice, particularly in Canada’s northern territories, said Sapna Sharma, the lead researcher from York University in Toronto.

“Even though the temperatures are very cold, they had the highest drownings per capita of any region we looked at in the world,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding that Alaska in the United States was another hotspot.

Sharma said ice needs long periods of cold weather to become thick and strong.

Changes in the weather, like more frequent spells of rain and warmer temperatures, not only make ice thinner but decrease its structural integrity, she added. Barbara Byers, chief research officer for the Lifesaving Society Ontario, a drowning-prevention charity, said all ice carried some risk and appearances could be deceiving.

— Thomson Reuters Foundation