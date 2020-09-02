Local Main 

Committee reviews economic impact of Covid-19 pandemic

Muscat: The sub-committee addressing the economic repercussions of the Covid19 pandemic held a meeting this morning headed by Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, in the presence of ministers and members of the committee.

The committee reviewed the preventive measures taken earlier to support the sustainability of businesses in the private sector and to foster its ability to adjust to the exceptional situations resulting from the pandemic.

The measures included the packages of commercial and industrial businesses, and the facilities provided by the government to private sector institutions, and the emergency loan program to assist some groups of entrepreneurs mostly affected by the pandemic.

The committee studied issues concerning its work and made recommendations to the Supreme Committee so to take the appropriate decisions regarding them.

