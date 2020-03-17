Committee discusses scientific research with university officials

Muscat: The Education and Research Committee of the State Council on Tuesday hosted several private universities officials to add value to its ongoing study titled, “The reality of scientific research and the role of private sector companies in supporting and developing it.”

The committee, headed by Mohammed bin Hamdan al Toobi, focused its discussion with the officials on varied axes pertaining to the study, which included: the importance of scientific research and its role in technical and industrial progress and its positive impact on the country, the necessity of strengthening the infrastructure for scientific research, the level of spending on research, efforts made by private universities to develop scientific research and support researchers and motivate them and the views and proposals to support policies and legislations aimed at supporting scientific research and raising its efficiency.

The officials hosted from Nizwa University included Dr Ahmed bin Khalfan al Rawahi,

Chancellor of the University, and Dr Ahmed bin Sulaiman al Harrasi, Vice-Chancellor for Scientific Research, Graduate Studies and External Relations.

From Sohar University, the officials included, Dr Barry Wayne, President of Sohar University, Dr Hamdan bin Suleiman al Fazari, Vice-President of the University for Resources, and Dr Ghassan al Kindi from the Faculty of Engineering, Acting Director of Research and Industry Collaboration, and from Dhofar University, Dr Khalid al Mashikhi, Dean of the Faculties of Arts and Applied Sciences.

