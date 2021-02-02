Commercial establishments still violating Covid rules

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Investment Promotion said that it encourages all individuals to make use of online shopping or through electronic applications.

Urging commercial establishments to follow precautionary measures to avoid virus spread among customers, Qais Mohammed al Yousuf, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said all that has been recently noticed that some commercial malls and centers, especially restaurants and cafes, are not abiding by the precautionary measures.

The Health Affairs Department of Muscat Municipality on Monday closed one of the commercial complexes. “This is due to its violation of the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid19.”

It is very important to follow the set precautionary measures – namely wearing masks, maintaining a safe distance ( 2 meters) between customers at cashier counters, sanitizing shopping trolleys, and regulating the entry of customers at a given time to avoid crowding.

“Our abidance will enable us to avoid economic implications, which might negatively impact the commercial markets in general and the sector of companies, institutions, and entrepreneurs in particular.

All consumers should minimize their shopping activities to the necessary level, and avoid shopping at rush hours between 7 am and 10 pm,” the minister said.