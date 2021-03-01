Commercial activities to close from 8 pm to 5 am

MUSCAT: The Supreme Committee tasked with tackling developments resulting from coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic held a meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidy, Minister of Interior, to follow up updates on the pandemic, measures for protection against the virus and ways to curb its spread and alleviate its impacts. The Supreme Committee reviewed the international Covid-19 epidemiological scenario marked by a steep surge in number of infections and deaths due to the prevalence of new, mutated variants of the virus.

On the domestic front, data analysis shows a rise in number of patients admitted to hospitals and death cases in all parts of the Sultanate. In some of the governorates, a surge beyond the red mark was registered, with an alarming swell linked to travel cases amid the global propagation of the disease and the lack of information about the situation in departure countries.

Data also indicates lab-confirmed infection cases linked to international mutated strains (among them the South Africa variant) that caused a local spillover and the emergence of hotbeds in the Sultanate’s governorates.

To protect the society and individuals from the spread of this disease — particularly due to the rapid spread of infection nowadays, the committee has decided to close all commercial activities in all the governorates between 8 pm and 5 am from Thursday (March 4) to Saturday (March 20).