Commerce Ministry lays emphasis on streamlining procedures

Muscat: Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, said that the Royal directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik stressed streamlining procedures of government services for investors and customers through the prompt finalisation of their transactions in the shortest possible time, particularly electronic services.

Speaking about the merging of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Public Authority for Investment Promotion (Ithraa) and the Centre for Competition Protection and Monopoly Prevention under Royal Decree No 97/2020, the Minister said that the merger will expedite investment-related transactions and cut down the duplication of license providers. This, he affirmed, will establish an investment-friendly climate in the Sultanate at a time all world countries are competing to attract investments.

Al Yousef made the statement during a weekly meeting with the Ministry’s under-secretaries and directors-general aimed at rapprochement of officials’ views so that all could work as one team. The aim is also to have a close look at work progress in different sections and sectors of the Ministry while at the same time streamlining procedures, improving and developing services rendered to the sectors of enterprises and investments.

Al Yousef pointed out that the Ministry accords attention to all directorates and administrations across the Sultanate’s governorates and to help them shoulder their responsibilities in activating the economy, business and investment.

The Minister called for concerted efforts to achieve the goals of Oman Vision 2040 as envisioned by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik. –ONA