Commerce ministry forges partnership with Business Year Firm

Muscat: The Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion has signed an agreement with The Business Year that enables the Ministry to become partner to the publication of the firm’s 8th Annual Book titled “Oman 2021” and focusing on Oman Vision 2040.

The agreement was signed by Qais Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion.

The report will include research papers on Omani economy and analyses of factors of economic development. It will also explore ways of enhancing innovation and know how in the business community.

The report will define multiple economic concepts related to government electronic services and plans for attraction of investments and technology to the Sultanate. It will outline the Ministry’s industrial strategy and programmes to foster innovation and empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The prime aim is to provide top quality services, establish a competitive business climate, enhance economic growth and diversification and enable the private sector.

The Ministry exerts efforts to cement cooperation with international media establishments with the purpose of marketing Oman as an attractive investment destination. Such reports will provide exposure about opportunities for investment in the Sultanate by marketing the country through platforms like Invest-Easy portal. –ONA