Commerce, Industry, Investment Promotion Minister meets GCC Secretary General

Muscat: Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion on Wednesday met Dr Nayef Falah al Hajraf, GCC Secretary General to discuss Gulf joint trade and industry issues.

Al Yousef underlined the role played by the GCC Secretariat General to achieve integration in various levels among the GCC countries and support directives of the GCC leaders towards consolidating the foundations of the joint Gulf economy in response to aspirations of the GCC countries and the hopes of their peoples.

The GCC Secretary-General talked about the economic challenges facing the world and the GCC countries following the outbreak of (Covid-19) pandemic. He affirmed that the march of Gulf economic growth and integration is continuing, and that work to strengthen such march is a shared responsibility.

The meeting discussed a number of issues of economic concern that aim to enhance joint Gulf action under the support of the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, including the march of the Gulf Common Market and the GCC Customs Union that helped streamline the flow of goods among GCC countries and other related topics.

It is planned to hold the 50th preparatory meeting of GCC commerce undersecretaries and the 39th meeting of GCC industry undersecretaries on Thursday via video-conferencing in preparation for the meeting of the GCC Ministers of Commerce and Industry scheduled on 24 September 2020. –ONA

