Commerce, industry and investment promotion minister meets CEO of ITFC

Muscat: Qais Mohammed al Yousef, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion on Sunday met with Eng Hani Salem, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

Held via video-conferencing, the meeting reviewed the 2nd phase of the Aid for Trade Initiative for the Arab States (AfTIAS 2), scheduled to begin in June 2021. The Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS) is a multi-donor, multi-country and multi-agency programme, aiming to foster Arab trade through enhancing enterprise competitiveness and facilitating trade.

The meeting also discussed cooperation opportunities that the Sultanate can get benefit from and means of developing commerce with the ITFC.

The ITFC is related to the Islamic Development Bank Group, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with 57 member states. It offers programs on trade development and increasing exports.

The meeting saw participation of officials from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economy. –ONA