Coming months very critical for Oman: SC

The Supreme Committee on Thursday reviewed the pandemic situation in the Sultanate, which saw a rise in the number of people in hospital wards and intensive care units, and also the Covid-19 related deaths.

SC said as the period between April 1 to May 31, 2021, will be very difficult and critical for the Sultanate, it will take a series of comprehensive measures that may include complete closure or ban on movement

The committee also decided to extend the online education in Schools until April 8, 2021, with the exception of twelfth-grade students who will be deal will continue with the blended education.