Eid al Adha celebrations were mostly confined to homes due to dusk-to-dawn lockdown in the Sultanate. Adults and children put on the finest outfits and greeted each other. Children were given Eidiya by elders. People exchanged gifts, sweets and food. For people who could not reach home as they were working in Muscat, it was the online tools that kept the families connected. It has been so for the expatriate families in Oman too

