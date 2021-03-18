Colombian doctor stared death in the face

Lina VANEGAS

Colombian doctor Norberto Medina has lived all facets of the coronavirus epidemic. He has seen patients die and nursed others back to health. He contracted the virus himself, stared death in the face in intensive care, and donated blood plasma containing antibodies with which to treat others afflicted.

He has also received the vaccine.

With some persisting effects of his Covid-19 infection, Medina is back on the job, treating ailing patients at an intensive care unit (ICU) in the capital Bogota, Colombia’s epidemic hotspot.

“The pandemic has changed me forever, it has made me more humane,” the 41-year-old doctor says.

Since the first coronavirus case was reported in Colombia in March 2020, more than 50,000 healthcare workers in the country have been infected, and 227 have died.

Colombia is one of the top 11 countries in the world in terms of infections.

More than 2.3 million people in the country of 50 million inhabitants are recorded to have contracted the virus, resulting in over 61,300 deaths.

For many months during 2020’s first, terrible epidemic wave, Medina formed part of a team of more than 60 doctors at his unit who took turns in three daily shifts to take care of the most severely ill.

In the worst periods, the few doctors not infected had to double their shifts to make up for the absence of their fallen colleagues.

It was a time that took a heavy toll on doctors’ states of mind, and their personal lives.

“No matter how hard you tried for the patients, how hard you tried to keep them alive, they developed complications and died,” recalls Medina.

The next blow: Medina and his wife, 34-year-old emergency doctor Mayely Silva, made the difficult decision last June to distance themselves from their children, aged one, eight and 10, for the youngsters’ own safety.

The kids stayed with their grandparents as the medical pair battled the virus in the front lines.

“There were times when I couldn’t (work) anymore, I didn’t want to work anymore,” Medina says.

Shortly afterwards, the virus exacted another heavy price, infecting Medina and his wife.

Silva experienced mild symptoms, but Medina fell gravely ill after fighting the infection for 11 days, with trouble breathing and a fever.

He has a history of asthma.

“One morning I awoke and told my wife: ‘I can’t take it anymore’,” he recounts.

Medina drove himself to the nearest hospital and was diagnosed with coronavirus-related pneumonia. He was admitted to the ICU immediately. — AFP