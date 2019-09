Anastasia Moloney –

Armed with a mobile app, Glenis Barragan has been knocking from door to door in the poor neighbourhoods of Colombia’s northern city of Cucuta, aiming to combat the spread of the Zika virus, a mosquito-borne disease.

In the past year, Barragan has helped fellow residents identify and destroy mosquito breeding grounds — from water stored in containers and buckets in homes to puddles of water, rubbish and discarded tyres in city streets and parks. Using a phone app and platform created by Premise, a US-based data and analytics company, the information collected was recorded, georeferenced and photographed and then passed on to city health authorities.

Results from the pilot project, which ran from early 2018 until July this year, found that when people are shown mosquito breeding grounds and informed about the Zika virus, they are more likely to inspect their own homes and keep them mosquito-free, Premise said.

“When we went back to the homes we visited after two months, they didn’t have breeding grounds, people were applying chlorine to destroy them,” Barragan said.

“We’re raising awareness among people that solving and avoiding the problem is in our very own hands,” she said in a phone interview.

Barragan is part of a network of more than 7,000 people who participated in the project run by Premise in three cities in Colombia — Cucuta, Cali and Santa Marta — across which about 108,000 homes were inspected, Premise said. Participants were paid either in bitcoin — a digital currency — or by bank deposit.

In all about 70,000 mosquito breeding sites were destroyed, and the average number of mosquito breeding sites found in each home dropped from 3 to 1.8 in a year, according to Premise.

The technology company hopes the initiative will be expanded to other cities in Colombia, as well as across the continent.

The Zika virus is spread to humans by biting Aedes aegypti mosquitoes — the same species that carries other diseases such as chikungunya, yellow fever and dengue.

The project, funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), arose in response to the 2015-2016 Zika epidemic in the Americas, which was then declared a global emergency.

While Latin America is not currently facing a Zika epidemic, the region is grappling with a huge dengue outbreak where at least 2 million people have caught the virus so far this year and more than 720 have died, according to the World Health Organization. As the region faces new mosquito-borne outbreaks, there is a growing need to find new ways to monitor and reduce the spread of infectious diseases

like Zika and dengue. — Thomson Reuters Foundation