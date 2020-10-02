Cologne sign Wolf on loan from Dortmund

Cologne have signed winger Marius Wolf on loan from Borussia Dortmund until the end of the season, the Bundesliga club said on Friday. “Marius fits exactly into our profile. He is a fast winger, who is flexible and is a goal threat. He has already proven this in the Bundesliga,” managing director Horst Heldt said. During the previous season, the 25-year-old was on loan at Hertha Berlin, where he scored one goal and served seven assists in 23 games. “I had really good discussions with Cologne,” Wolf said. “Horst Heldt and Markus Gisdol gave me a very good feeling and shown me the perspective of first-team football.” — DPA

