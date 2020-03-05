Front Stories 

Coronavirus: College suspends classes as one student tests positive

Muscat: The Collage of Banking and Financial Studies (CBFS) has decided to suspend its classes and activities for a period of two weeks after one student tested positive for coronavirus, the college said in a statement on Thursday.

In an online statement, the CBFS said, “The collage’s management held a meeting chaired by Dr Khalfan Al Bharwani, Chairman CBFS and have decided to temporarily shut down classes for a period of 14 days starting today, 5th March 2020.

This decision came after one of the students positively tested for COVID-19 infection on Wednesday 4th March 2020. The college management, as per the MOH directives, has taken all precautionary measures to contain the spread of infection in the college premises.

