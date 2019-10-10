College of Nursing marks Mental Health Day

The Department of Community and Mental Health Nursing of the College of Nursing at Sultan Qaboos University has organised an event to mark the World Mental Health Day at Al Iqtan School, Halban village, Nakhal. The programme was held with the participation of the school’s 9th-grade students, their teachers and parents under the theme ‘Stress management among adolescents’.

Dr Blessy Prabha Valsaraj, Head of the Community and Mental Health Department, welcomed the gathering and introduced the theme of World Mental Health Day 2019, which is ‘Mental health promotion and suicide prevention.’

Nasir Matani, a senior lecturer from the department, addressed the gathering on common stressors among adolescents, identifying and managing them at its earliest.

Khloud Dameery, Rasha Abu Baker and Ibtisam al Harthy, lecturers from the department, elaborated on study habits, exam preparation tips, stress management techniques, various coping strategies, and transforming failure to success.

