Collect ‘COVID-19 free’ letter to rejoin work

Muscat: Anyone who has been found COVID-19 positive and underwent quarantine for two weeks needs to collect a ‘COVID-19-free’ letter from the health authority and produce it when asked by any other authority, and to the company where he works, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

There are instances where some people were in quarantine but found to be having no confirmation that they became negative after the isolation period.

“Those who have remained isolated after they were found COVID-19 positive should not fail to collect the certificate that says they are tested negative,” a ministerial representative told the Observer.

There are reports that people are not collecting these certificates post-quarantine and just resume their duties.

Navas Chengala, a businessman and a social worker at the Muttrah Souq, said he had come across several individuals who did not possess such certificates.

When asked Mohammed Siraj, an expatriate employee, why he didn’t collect the ‘COVID-19 negative’ certificate from the medical facility where he underwent quarantine, he said, “I thought the MoH officials would monitor us over the mobile number that I gave to the counter at the airport, and that I am free after two weeks of quarantine.”

Mohammed was stuck in India when he went for a short vacation in March this year keeping his family of five here. He just arrived back on one of the charter flights recently.

“All those who are in quarantine need to collect the certificate and submit when they rejoin their work. This is the letter that says they have already completed the isolation period,” says Dr Zainab al Araimi, of MoH.

“Let them communicate with the doctor but it is mentioned that the completion of isolation is on the 14th day,” she added.

“We strongly advocate collecting the ‘COVID-19 negative’ certificate on two important grounds, although it is not mandatory to obtain the

same,” said Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Zadjali, a renowned legal advisor and member of Majlis Ash’shura.

“First, with this certificate, the employee is eligible for 14 days paid special leave with full salary, and secondly, it is a proof that the employee underwent quarantine and he has no symptoms,” he said.

The quarantine period is paid leave as per the decision of the Supreme Committee and an employee is eligible to all the rights and perks as was agreed upon before the beginning of the employment contract.