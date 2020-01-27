Cold weather, dust storm to continue today

Muscat: Relatively cold weather and mainly clear skies will prevail over most of the sultanate, whereas it will be partly cloudy over Musandam, Buraimi and the coastal areas of Sea of Oman with chances of isolated rain. There are also chances of dust rising wind over the desert and open areas, said Oman Meteorology said on Monday.

There are chances of dust storm and low horizontal visibility on most of the governorates of the Sultanate due to the active northwest wind movement (15-30 knots), according to Oman Meteorology.

It added that the weather condition may continue until Wednesday with the possibility of a decrease in temperature during the next two days and the possibility of frost formation in the mountain peak.