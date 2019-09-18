Main 

Coastguard rescued several fishermen: ROP

Muscat: The coastguard in Muscat governorate helped two fishing boats with three people on board.

In a separate incident, the coastguard police of South Al Batinah assisted four people after two boats collided with each other in the Wilayat of Musanah.

ROP urged boat owners to carry out regular maintenance and asked them to carry enough fuel to ensure a safe return before going to the sea.

ROP also arrested three people for violating the fishing laws in South Sharqiyah.

