Coastal road closed due to tidal waves in Suhar

Muscat: Suhar Municipality has announced the temporary closure of the coastal road as a result of the damage caused by tidal waves.

The stretch that has been closed in coordination with the Royal Oman Police (ROP) is Al Shizaw to Khor al Siyabi.

