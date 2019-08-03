Coastal areas abuzz as squid season starts

Jaalan Bani Bu Ali: The fishermen in the coasts of the Sultanate in the governorates of Dhofar, Al Wusta and South Al Sharqiyah are hauling large quantities of squid marking the start of the squid season. Al Ghatro or squid season continues until the end of December.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has completed its preparations for the success of this season, which is of economic and social importance to the fishermen and residents of coastal areas in the governorates.

Al wusta top

Salem bin Sultan al Araimi, Director of Fish Development Department in the Wilayat of Jaalan Bani Bu Ali in Al Ashkharah, said: “Squid hauled in 2018 season reached 16,154 tonnes compared to 9,504 tonnes in 2017. The Governorate of Al Wusta topped the season with 6,558 tonnes, followed by South Al Sharqiyah with 4,137 tonnes, Dhofar with 2,620 tonnes, North and South Al Batinah with 2,140 tonnes, Musandam with 381 tonnes and Muscat with 317 tonnes.”

Squid is found along the coastal strip of the Sultanate, especially in the Arabian Sea, which extends from the coast of Ras Al Hadd to the coasts of Governorate of Dhofar, and is considered a seasonal fish, on which a lot of fishermen depend as it constitutes a source of livelihood for them.

The price per kilo is between RO 1,200 and RO 1,700 according to demand, supply and quantities. The squid is exported to many Gulf, Arab, Asian, European countries.

Al Araimi said the Directorate General of Fisheries in the Governorate of South Al Sharqiyah is proud to provide more guidance and supervision to preserve this wealth and utilize it in the best way to sustain it for future generations. — ONA