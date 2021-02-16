Coast-to-coast winter storm brings freezing temperatures

NEW YORK: Winter weather advisories were in effect for almost half of the US as a wicked storm system triggered heavy snowfall, freezing rain and dangerous road conditions across the country, with temperatures plunging below zero in some states and millions of Americans spending the Presidents Day holiday without power.

The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to bring “frigid arctic air,” record-setting snowfall and “dangerously cold wind chills” from coast to coast through at least till Tuesday. The cold weather has led to emergency declarations in at least seven states from the Northwest to the South, including Oregon, Kentucky, Alabama and Mississippi, as well as tornado watches along the Gulf Coast.

In Texas, where most residents are not used to snow emergencies, a disaster declaration was issued over the weekend in anticipation of dangerously low temperatures and messy road conditions. The border city of El Paso registered a record low of 14 degrees Fahrenheit late on Sunday.