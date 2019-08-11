Coalition moves against separatists

ADEN: The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Aden on Sunday in support of the Yemeni government after southern separatists effectively took over the port city, fracturing the alliance that had been battling the Ansar Allah movement.

The infighting, which broke out on August 8 to control the port city which serves as temporary seat of Yemen’s Saudi-backed, internationally-recognised government, has killed up to 40 people and injured 260, the United Nations said.

“It is heart-breaking that during Eid al Adha families are mourning the death of their loved ones instead of celebrating together in peace,” said Lise Grande, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen.

“We are also very worried by reports that civilians trapped in their homes are running out of food and water.” The Saudi-led coalition said it attacked an area that posed a “direct threat” to the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, without providing details. A local official said the coalition had targeted separatist forces surrounding the nearly empty presidential palace in the Crater district. Hadi is based in the Saudi capital Riyadh. “This is only the first operation and will be followed by others … the Southern Transitional Council (STC) still has a chance to withdraw,” Saudi state TV quoted it as saying. — Reuters

Related