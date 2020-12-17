Coach Talib calls up probables for domestic camp

MUSCAT, Dec 17 – Talib Hilal, head coach of the national beach soccer team, has called up 16 probables for the domestic camp. The second preparatory camp began on Thursday at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex and will conclude on December 31.

The preparation of Talib Hilal’s men will continue intensively in the coming period as the team will take part in top assignments in the following year.

The AFC Beach Soccer Championship 2021 finals is the top event which will take place in Thailand from March 13 to 21.

The Asian event also acts as the qualification route for Asian nations to the upcoming edition of the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia from August 19 to 29. The beach soccer team will take part in the GCC Games in Kuwait by end of March and April. Asian Beach Games 2020 which will be staged in Sanya city, Hainan Island in China during April, will be another milestone for the national beach soccer team to impress and raise the Sultanate flag. The first internal camp of the team was held in the previous month and was for five days. The coaching staff had focused on the fitness part besides some technical and tactical sides.

It was the initial gathering for the team after no sporting action for more than nine months due to the pandemic. Oman beach soccer team under supervision of Talib Hilal had impressed in many top beach soccer events including Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup.

It was the third participation of the team at the world’s high-profile beach soccer tournament in Paraguay in December 2019.

The Oman team had registered a crucial win against Nigeria. The national team had suffered two losses against Portugal and Brazil.

Oman probables: Ammar al Busaidy, Hisham al Wahaibi, Waleed al Farsi, Abdulaziz al Raqadi, Mohammed al Lawati, Samer al Balushi, Khalfan al Mawali, Mansoor al Hadi, Muhannad al Shibli, Essa al Balushi, Mohammed al Adawi, Lowai al Wahaibi, Motasim al Shamsi, Zamil al Balushi, Mukhaled al Raqadi and Essa al Jabri.

