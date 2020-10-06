Coach Ahmed aims to groom competitive powerlifting team for top sporting events

Muscat, October 6 –

Oman’s Powerlifting team is gearing up to take part at the Asian Equipped Powerlifting Championships which will be held in Indonesia. The Asian Powerlifting Federation (APF) had postponed the event from May to December 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic crises. The Asian tournament dates may shift again to the following year due to the unstable situation of the pandemic globally.

Ahmed al Hassani, the national head coach of the Powerlifting team told Oman Daily Observer that the powerlifting team players are underway in the planned training schedules. “Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the team players did not stop from training during the non-action sporting period. The training was conducted at homes in line with the government instructions at that time. After the decision of resumption the sporting activities, we had return back to the GYM at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex and we are performing six sessions weekly except Friday. We are eyeing on the top spots for the forthcoming tournaments including the closest top Asian assignment,” he added.

Commenting on the challenges and obstacles that face the team, coach Ahmed al Hassani highlighted that the team require support from the private sector to accomplish our targets in different participation at the regional and international events.

“Powerlifting is a costly sport as the player should follow a systematic schedule either in preparing and shaping the players to tournaments and having a proper nutrition plan. Moreover, the players also need food supplements which are a significant part in player’s shaping to the top and prestigious powerlifting events,” he pointed out.

The national powerlifting team featured top potential junior including Al Khattab Awlad Thani, Nibras Awlad Thani, Yahya al Kiumi Al Azhar Bani Oraba, Ayman al Hasani, Musaab Awlad Thani and Nasser al Siyabi. The main weights that the Sultanate player’s competing including 50 kg, 74 kg, 83 kg, 93 kg and 105 kg.

Al Hasani affirmed that the long term plan is to prepare the players for the Olympics. “We believe that we have the ability and capability to shape the future stars who will impress at Paris Olympic Games 2024. This will be achieved only with proper cooperation between the government, support from the private sector and media focus. We hope to raise the Sultanate flag in the top sporting events and this is our top target,” he concluded.

Adil Al Balushi