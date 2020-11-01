Coach Abdulaziz unveils Nizwa promotion to the top-tier league

Muscat, Nov 1

Nizwa club will be present at Omantel League in the forthcoming season 2020/2021 for the second time in history after its initial appearance in 2002/2003 season.

Along with Nizwa, Al Ettihad clubs also had earned the direct ticket from the first division league on Friday to the top-tier league which will begin on December 3. The third spot will be unveiled on Tuesday between Al Musannah and Al Shabab who will meet to snatch the last direct ticket into the professional league. Nizwa and Al Ettihad will meet to decide the champion of the first division league.

The experienced national coach and the head of the technical staff of Nizwa club, Abdulaziz al Riyami, affirmed to Oman Daily Observer the team’s promotion to the top domestic league came after a tough challenge and competition among the other opponents in the league.

Al Riyami unveiled the factors that supported his team to earn the promotion ticket to the top division league.

“We had faced some difficulty earlier in the league as the team’s results were not stable and suffered to some losses. Later on, I had decided to depend on the young faces including members U-19 to lead the team with passionate and better enthusiasm. Therefore, we had signed contract with domestic players from top local teams which won in the “Cheer your Team” programme that run by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth.

I worked closely with team players and direct them to accomplish the target. Everyone took the responsibility as top priority and there were plans to move on towards the objective with a board support on that. Then, we had managed to reach the targeted goal which was advancing to Omantel League” he added.

The former Fanja coach said he is fully aware on the difficulty of Omantel League and the difference between both leagues. “I believe we need to work from now on the requirement of Omantel League. I provided a detailed plan for the team to ensure their presence in the next season at Omantel League. The plan will feature having four competent foreign players and selecting some national players who have experience at Omantel league. Also, the team must provide a comprehensive plan for the top local young faces to adapt playing at Omantel League. With the above mentioned factors, the team can ensure to be in a comfort zone and will not drop again to the first division league,” the coach clarified.

The Nizwa coach sent a dedicated thanks to the spectators for their continuous support despite the current restrictions. “ We had played in exceptional cases and without attendance of the fans due to the ongoing globe health pandemic. However, the fans are in close follow up with us and requesting all the team’s updates. The promotion and advancing to the top league is a dedication for them and we are looking forward to their usual encouragement,” he ended.

Adil Al Balushi