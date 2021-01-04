CNN Arabic features Omani photographer

Muscat, Jan 4 – Omani photographer Ali Harbi has captured the harmony between the mountain and the sea that surrounds the coastal village Musandam Governorate.

The highlight of his photography is Khor Najd – a natural creek close to Khasab. On a 4WD it takes 10 minutes to visit the place by road. It takes around 10 minutes by road drive to reach the base of the mountain, behind which this Khor is situated.

Khor Najd is considered one of the most famous tourist places in Musandam Governorate, and also a popular destination for tourists, especially photographers, who can capture various corners of the road leading to the beach and the end of the winding road, according to Harbi who was featured by CNN Arabic.

Harbi said that the name given to the creek, Najd, is attributed to the help it offers to fishermen and travellers in the event of bad weather and sea turbulence. The creek becomes a refuge and refuge, the photographer said.

The site of Khor Najd is distinguished by its picturesque nature and the mountains incubating the sea from all sides.

Harbi said that the lagoons of the Musandam Governorate are an essential destination for diving enthusiasts and deep-sea exploration, due to the beautiful marine creatures it contains.

