CMA to support ‘Protect Your Investment’ campaign

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, FEB 1

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) of the Sultanate will join fellow securities regulators across the GCC in a joint awareness campaign on the theme, ‘Protect Your Investments by Knowing your Rights’.

The two-month-long campaign, which will commence shortly and continue till the end of March, aims to increase awareness of GCC investors of the basics of investment in stock markets, fraud-related risks, and risk mitigating strategies.

The initiative is part of the ‘Mulim’ awareness programme launched by GCC securities regulators last November and targeting the participants of stock markets in the various sectors.

Under the programme, each GCC regulator undertakes awareness activities through conventional and social media platforms during a specific period of the programme. The campaigns started in November and December 2020 under the title “Basics of Investment”, followed by “Think before Investing” in January 2021.

