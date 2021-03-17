CMA to boost insurance sector’s Omanisation

The Capital Market Authority will commence implementation of Tamkeen training plan this year by organising long term specialised training programmes in collaboration with the College of Banking and Financial Studies. The first programme will be the Branch Manager Certificate.

This year’s plan focuses on the quality of the presented programmes and their importance for providing specialised qualified Omanis and the Omanisation of key managerial positions through long term and short terms specialised training programmes.

Specialised programmes aim to prepare the national cadres to take the available positions in the management of insurance companies through acquainting them with the knowledge and skills required for dealing with customers and in sales, marketing and customer service and empowering them to transfer knowledge and team leadership in insurance companies.

The first programme will be for the managers and assistant managers in the various branches of insurance companies operating in Oman with the participation of 30 persons via remote learning techniques.

The 30-day programme will comprise 90 training hours at an average of 3 hours daily for 4 days per week. The first part covers subjects such as insurance principles, underwriting practices, insurance products, insurance claims, understanding financial statements, operational risk management, marketing, sales team management and customer services.

The second part covers management and leadership.

The Omanisation ratio in the insurance sector reached 79 per cent with 51.7 per cent Omanisation in senior management, 72.4 per cent in medium technical and administrative positions and 85.7 per cent in operational positions, according to the insurance sector statistics for the year 2020.