CMA publishes draft of Dhamani contract for public consultation

The Capital Market Authority (CMA), which also regulates the insurance sector, has published for consultation the draft standard contract regulating the relationship between insurance companies, health service providers and third party health insurance administrators on its website.

It aims to elicit feedback from the various stakeholders, as well as other experts, ahead of the full-fledged roll-out of the Mandatory Health Insurance Scheme, called ‘Dhamani’.

“CMA endeavours to regulate the relationship between the parties of the health insurance transaction to limit the differences and to speed and standardise the operations for better financial flows and enhanced services for the benefit of all the stakeholders in addition to rendering quality service through specific terms and conditions related to operational aspects,” said the Authority in a statement.

The contract wording focuses on several areas covering the rights of the insured, defining the relationship between the parties to ease payment for the covered service and to urge the service providers to render best quality service as per the specified standards and practices and to ensure sound payment beside highlighting the procedures to be followed in the events of fraud or misuse as well as termination and dispute resolution clauses, it stated.

The general public can submit their opinions on the draft standard contract by email at: med.insurance@cma.gov.om