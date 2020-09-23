CMA launches online Dhamani insurance platform

Muscat: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) concluded the Dhamani platform contract with Info Line LLC in collaboration with its strategic partner IQVA.

The platform is for the exchange of health information, claims settlement, funds transfer, requests for approvals and verification, and checking insurance coverage between the parties in the insurance relationship and the regulators and supervisors in the Sultanate.

The tender documents were prepared after studying the needs of the local market through meetings with stakeholders such as insurance companies, health service providers, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Manpower, and Public Authority for Social Security as well as consideration of the regional and global experiences.

Dhamani scheme is considered one of five key steps designed by the CMA in collaboration with the concerned entities in the preparatory stage for implementation of health insurance scheme for the employees of the private sector, residents, and visitors (Dhamani) to set out legislation, set up a database for the health insurance sector, organize awareness campaign on the implementation mechanisms and how to deal with health insurance products beside conducting an actuarial study on the prices.

The platform will contribute to the quality of insurance services and upgrading the level of transparency and precision of all transactions as well as providing timely and accurate data on the market conditions and reduce insurance fraud to maintain market stability and insurance companies and to boost confidence in the health insurance market whether for patients or other participants due to the electronic link showing the history of the patient, medicines, and description of the cases which would reflect positively on the sector as a whole.

Implementation of the Dhamani platform will be in phases due to the size of technical and operational requirements. The first phase will commence after signing the contract and will continue for nine months.

This phase includes building the platform and linking to the government entities concerned with health insurance schemes, insurance companies, and health services providers for online exchange of health insurance transactions, then the second phase which will take eight months and includes electronic payment features, verification of insurance coverage and data storage.

Finally, the third phase will continue eight months and is related to training of the parties of the insurance relationship and government entities on the system components and work methods which means the platform will take 25 months to full implementation.