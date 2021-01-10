CMA launches eTameen service to get vehicle insurance online

Muscat: In line with Vision 2040 and to accelerate the digital transformation, the Capital Market Authority (CMA) has introduced e-Tameen for obtaining motor insurance prices through the internet and smartphones (Android and iOS).

The move comes as a step toward digital transformation in the insurance sector to contribute to serving the various segments of insurance customers and the community by providing various motor insurance options easily and with the best offers. The policyholder needs to access the Standard Motor Insurance Policy available on the application to find out the rights and obligations, a statement said.

The policyholder can log in to www.etameen.om to view the offers made by insurers and compare the prices and benefits and then select the appropriate offer after entering the required details and then move to the payment page and issue the policy. The process can be easily completed in Arabic or English using e-payment by debit or credit card.

The purchase process can be completed in several steps and thereafter the policyholder can create a file in the system to revisit for renewal or modification or to buy a new policy after entering specific particulars such as ID number, car plate number, the validity of vehicle’s license, type of required insurance (third party or comprehensive). Then the system will display all offers suitable for the request from all insurers available on the system to select from.

After selecting the suitable offer, the system moves to detailed procedures to complete the purchase process such as entering the number of the driving license and particulars of the policyholder such as address. The clients are required to complete the process, verify the details entered, and total price for consent and confirmation. They are then taken to the payment page, enter the card details and complete the required security features such as the passcode or OTP to complete payment and issuance of the policy.

The system ensures all security properties including authentication, integrity, and confidentiality.

Thereafter the vehicle details are synchronized with Royal Oman Police traffic (ROP) and civil status systems so the vehicle’s owner can complete the renewal procedures and issuance of registration license.