CMA kicks off Capital Market and Insurance Sector survey

MUSCAT, NOV 22 – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has announced the launch of a ‘Capital Market and Insurance Sector Stakeholders Perception Assessment Project’ in collaboration with an international survey company.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Salim al Salmi (pictured), Executive President, said the initiative will help assess perceptions of stakeholders of capital market and insurance sector institutions with regard to the regulation of these key segments of the economy.

Learnings garnered from this survey will help in preparations to implement CMA’s strategy to enhance the performance of the capital market and insurance sector during the 2021-2025 timeframe, which is aligned with the 2040 Oman Vision.

The findings of the project will help in strengthening any shortcomings in the regulatory and legislative infrastructure governing the capital market and insurance industry, he added.

The survey will cover all the entities regulated by the CMA or dealing with it, such as Muscat Securities Market, Muscat Clearing and Depository Company, the companies operating in the field of securities, public listed companies, insurance companies, brokers and agents, audit firms accredited by the CMA, individual and institutional investors in addition to the prospective participants from among the family businesses, oil and gas companies and the companies in which the government hold shares and other entities licensed by the CMA.

