CMA hosts workshop on anti-money laundering, terror-financing

MUSCAT, JAN 17 – As part of its efforts to enhance awareness with regard to money laundering and terror-financing, the Capital Market Authority (CMA), in collaboration with the National Centre for Financial Information, organised a virtual workshop on methodologies for reporting suspicious transactions.

Lieutenant Saif al Khatri from the National Centre for Financial Information and Majed al Kiyoumi, Director of Anti-Money Laundering and Financing Terrorism Department of the CMA, presented the workshop which was attended by representatives of the companies operating in the capital market sector and insurance sector.

The workshop reviewed the reporting forms of suspicious transactions in the capital and insurance sectors, reporting mechanisms of suspicious transactions and the information required to be provided and sent to the National Centre for Financial Information for being the entity responsible for receiving the reports.

Majed al Kiyoumi talked about the instructions issued by the CMA for the companies as well as the circulars regulating monetary transactions in the sectors.

He emphasised the importance of compliance with the requirements as per the CMA’s instructions as to putting in place anti-money laundering and combating terrorism policies and measures in every company in addition to risk assessment reports related to anti-money laundering and combating financing terrorism and each company must assume its role in spreading awareness in this regard.

The CMA had recently established a new department in the name Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Department as a regulator tasked with providing safe investment environment for the institutions operating in the capital market and insurance sectors further to its role in anti-money laundering and combating financing terrorism through issuance of regulations, surveillance, audit and disseminating awareness among the entities regulated by the CMA as part of the efforts of the government entities and units in encountering money laundering and financing terrorism based on the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing Terrorism Law promulgated by Royal Decree 30/2016.

Related