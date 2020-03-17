Business CORONAVIRUS Oman 

CMA extends deadline for convening of AGMs

Oman Observer , ,

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has extended the deadline for public joint stock companies to hold their Annual General Meetings (AGM) to April 30, 2020, instead of March-end in light of national measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).
The regulator announced in a circular issued on Tuesday that listed companies desirous of postponing their AGMs may notify their shareholders via an announcement on the website of the Muscat Securities Market.
The circular also outlined measures that companies must adhere to when convening AGMs. Key measures are as follows: Attendance shall be restricted to shareholders and stakeholders only; a register of the attendees should be maintained; the proceedings should be brief and any questions should be limited to the topics on the agenda. Standard safety and hygiene procedures, such as the provision of sanitisers and avoidance of handshaking, have been stipulated as well.

You May Also Like

Investors mull two methanol projects in Duqm SEZ in Oman

Conrad Prabhu Comments Off on Investors mull two methanol projects in Duqm SEZ in Oman

Japan’s Q2 growth revised down from stellar first reading

Oman Observer Comments Off on Japan’s Q2 growth revised down from stellar first reading

Thirty-eight new Omani students join Takatuf Scholars network

Oman Observer Comments Off on Thirty-eight new Omani students join Takatuf Scholars network