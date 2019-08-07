Business Oman 

CMA Executive President receives Korean Ambassador

Abdullah bin Salim al Salmi, Executive President of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), received Chang K Kim, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the Sultanate, at the CMA headquarters yesterday.
The meeting focused on investment opportunities for Korean companies in the Sultanate. Both sides emphasised the importance of activating the memorandum of understanding that the Capital Market Authority had concluded with the Financial Services Commission and Financial Supervisory Services of the Republic of Korea in 2016, and explored mechanisms for enhancing the MoU.

