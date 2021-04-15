CMA board approves clearing, settlement regulation

Muscat: The board of directors of Capital Market Authority (CMA) on Thursday held its first meeting of 2021 under the chairmanship of Sultan Salim al-Habsi, Minister of Finance, Board Chairman of CMA.

The meeting endorsed audited closing accounts‫ ‬of CMA, the Investors Fund, the Insurance Emergency Fund and the Casualties Fund for fiscal year ending 31 December 2020, as well as the Auditors Report.

‫The board approved the issuance of the clearing and settlement regulations to match the best global practices in the field. The CMA took into account that the draft regulation would keep pace with the laws and legislations issued by the specialized departments concerned.‬

‫The board took note of the executive process towards the implementation of compulsory health insurance (Dhamani) envisaged in the Sultanate, following updates on coordination with the departments concerned, in accordance with Council of Ministers Decision No. 26/2017.‬

The board also approved the cancellation of license given to Al Maha Financial Services Company for operation in the field of securities (upon the firm’s request). –ONA