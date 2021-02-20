CMA approves subscription results of Oman REIT Fund IPO

MUSCAT, FEB 20 – The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved the results of the Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Oman REIT Fund. A total of 49,943,500 units valued at around RO 5 million were subscribed, out 261,943,500 units offered for subscription. The Authority gave its green-light for the allocation of the subscribed units. Oman REIT Fund offered 40 per cent of its issued capital of RO 65 million for public subscription at an issue price of 120 Baisas comprising 100 Baisas per unit and 2 Baisas as issue expenses. Oman REIT Fund’s real estate portfolio comprises 20 properties including residential and commercial units, offices and logistics services scattered throughout the Sultanate.