CMA approves 300 million Sukuk al Ijarah

Muscat: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) has approved the results of the allocation of First and Second Issues of Sukul Al Ijara program of Oman Sovereign Sukuk Company in private placement. The volume of the issues is 3 million Sukuk at a total value of RO 300 million and an issue price of RO 100 per Suk as per the period and terms and conditions stipulated in the prospectus.

The volume of the first issue is one million Sukuk at a total value RO 100 million for five years with a maturity date on December 10, 2024. The prospectus was approved by Decision No. 100/2019 to be listed on the Bond and Sukuk Market until the maturity date.

The volume of the second issue is 2 million Sukuk at a total value of RO 200 million for seven years with a maturity date on December 10, 2026.

Sukuk al Ijarah are debt instruments for financing investment projects and initiatives which are negotiable securities of equal value representing shares in holding leased properties or benefits in leased properties or services holdings.