Clubs to help national players regain fitness

The Oman national football team coaching staff will look for the domestic teams support for providing the initial fitness training to the players.

According to Oman head coach Branko Ivankovic, the task of raising fitness level of the players is an accumulative work and it will start from local teams and then the coaching staff of the national team will proceed and monitor the progress in later stages. “The areas of focus in any camp should cover all the technical aspects including fitness. We have to consider working on the tactical points and then implementing on the style of playing ,” the Croatian coach told reporters on Wednesday.

The technical staff of the national team is expected to follow-up and monitor the players in the domestic clubs during the coming days. Technical meetings will be held to review the training sessions.

National team coaching staff are likely to attend the domestic clubs training sessions for better monitoring of player’s technical readiness.

With resumption of the league, Ivankovic and his technical assistant team will observe the player’s technical performance during the matches.

It is a vital assignment for the local clubs coaching staff to ensure implementation of a proper physical readiness programme. The restarting of the domestic competitions including the top-tier league on October 23 will serve the technical preparation step after a long break of non-sporting action during the least period.

‘DOORS OPEN FOR PLAYERS’

Moreover, the decision of the Red Warrior coaching staff on advancing the preparatory camp from September to November will support the clubs to have a sufficient time for their players and prepare them for the next competitions.

“The national football team doors are open for all the players. We will ensure the selection of the top quality members in the squad. The process will be done under a clear evaluation that will secure joining of the best members in the team,” the coach said.

From the previous two initial camps in February, the Croatian coach had called many players for introductory purposes. However, the selection criteria may change this time as the head coach will be very close to the players and watch the matches to choose the best probables for the Dubai camp which is scheduled in November.

On another hand, the national team has requested for a friendly match against Iraq team during the training camp in Dubai in November. The team had received a confirmation on preparatory match against Jordan while they are awaiting for confirmation from Kuwait as well.